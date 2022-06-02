Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s case has finally come to a conclusion. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has won and Amber has been asked to pay $15 million. The seven-member jury found her 2018 article on "sexual violence" defamatory to Depp. According to them, it was written with malicious intent which made her guilty of libel. The jury also found the statements made by Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman defamatory. She had told the Daily Mail that her abuse claims were a "hoax.” Depp awarded her $2 million in damages. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case verdict tomorrow; Kevin Spacey confident of clearing his name in sexual assault allegations

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case reactions

Reacting on the verdict, Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez told reporters outside court, "We are... so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation."

Depp said in a statement, "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me." He added, "I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

On the other hand, a part of Amber's statement read, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

There were several accusations made by either party in the trial which had caught the attention of many people across the world. Depp and Heard met in 2009 on the set of their film The Rum Diary. They were married from 2015-2016 before they got divorced.

(With agency inputs)