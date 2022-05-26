The case between and continues to shock everyone. Now, a text Johnny sent to his former talent agent Christian Carinno in going viral. In the texts, he has written about the affair between Heard and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to reports, Amber began dating Musk after her divorce from Depp in May 2016. Reportedly, Depp has accused Heard of having an affair with Musk during their marriage. Also Read - Cannes 2022: TV divas Hina Khan and Helly Shah speak about facing discrimination for being at the film festival

"Let's see if mollusk has a pair," Depp apparently wrote in the very explicit and vulgar message. The message also read, "Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before... Like, the other side of his d--- when I slice it off." In the message, he called Amber a "gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless, dangling overused flappy fish market." It also read, "I can only hope karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath away from her," he added. According to reports, he admitted writing the message and called it "horrific."

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's former girlfriend, model was asked to testify in court. Over a video call, she narrated an incident in which she was holidaying in Jamaica with Johnny. Kate said, "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back."

She added, "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention." She went on to say, "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."