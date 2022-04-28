Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Pirates of the Caribbean star impresses his attorney with his doodling skills; watch viral video

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case is going on at a Fairfax Court in Virginia. He has sued the actress for USD 50 million after she wrote in an Op-Ed piece in Washington Post in 2018 that she is a victim and survivor of domestic abuse. Johnny Depp has staunchly denied any kind of physical assault on the actress. He has said that her accusations affected his project Pirates of the Caribbean and his career. Johnny Depp said he needed to clear his name for the sake of his children. His former partner Vanessa Paradis said that she never encountered any kind of abuse when she was with the superstar. Also Read - 'Virat Kohli will get his form back after divorce with Anushka Sharma'; KRK calls actress bad luck, gets brutally slammed

Now, a video from the court is going viral. Johnny Depp is known for his doodling talent. He made one and shared it with his attorney, Ben Chew who is heading the case from his side. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case looks like it will continue for the next few weeks. Fans have made the video a viral one. Entertainment Tonight shared the video on their Instagram page. Here is look at the video....

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

A number of shocking statements have surfaced in court in what has been a ugly court battle. Johnny Depp's testimony ended with how Amber Heard allegedly told him that no one would ever believe that Depp was a survivor of domestic abuse in their case. Fans have been trending #JusticeForJohnnyDepp for some days now. Seeing the doodle, fans smiled a little. One fan said, "Doodling is a great stress relief and coping mechanism during such a stressful experience." Others said that they now loved him more than what they did in the 1980s and 1990s. Johnny Depp is known for his films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands and others.