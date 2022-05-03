Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Pirates of the Caribbean star suffered loss of USD 22.5 million after being removed from the franchise

The and case is now going on at a Fairfax Court in Virginia. His lawyers said that he was set to earn over USD 22.5 million for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. His agent gave his testimony in Court on Monday, May 2, 2022. Jack Wingham who is the representative of the superstar said that the opinion piece written by Amber Heard in Washington Post in December 2018 was disastrous for the actor. In his testimony, Johnny Depp said, "After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film." He said that Johnny Depp wanted to continue as Jack Sparrow but Disney changed plans after the article came out. Also Read - Met Gala 2022: The Bridgerton cast walks the red carpet; Nicola Coughlan wins hearts while Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley, Rege-Jean Page receive flak for their outfits

In the defense of Amber Heard, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft said that he never got the contract in writing. She referenced an earlier testimony that hinted that Johnny Depp was not likely to be cast in the film. After hearing this, Jack Wingham said that while Disney was probably hesitant but producer and he were trying to make it happen. He told the Court, "But Jerry Bruckheimer and I were lobbying to make it happen, and so we had hope. And it became clear to me in early 2019 that it was over." The statements matched those of Christian Carino.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are embroiled in a defamation case, which has captured the attention of the whole world. He has sued her for 50 million saying that her article caused him professional damage. Johnny Depp said that he needs to prove himself as an honest man in front of his kids. Amber Heard has also counter sued him for USD 100 million saying that he has abused and harassed her. She said in her countersuit, "Not content to let the jury decide this lawsuit, Mr. Depp and/or his agents acting on his behalf have orchestrated a false and defamatory smear campaign."