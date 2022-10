After winning the defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been on a roll. He has bagged the role of King Louis XV in the movie La Favorite which will be released by Netflix in 2023. The superstar is also reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich. She represented him in the UK trial. We know that Johnny Depp is one of the biggest and shrewdest real estate investors of Hollywood. News has come that he has sold one of his mansions at a huge profit. The said home was one of the settings in his infamous trial with Amber Heard at a Fairfax Court. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's defamation case: Pirates of the Caribbean actor receives gifts from fans as he exits courtroom [WATCH VIDEO]

The trial brought forth many facets of their relationship. One of them was the fact that they were physically abusive towards one another. His side revealed that the Aquaman 2 actress threw an alcohol bottle at him after a spat at their Queensland home. It left him with a severed finger. This alleged incident is indeed one for history books. It looks like it brought a lot of fame to the home. As per a report in Radar Online, the actor who had bought his home in Queensland for Rs 12.36 crores has now sold it for USD 40 million, which is around Rs 329.60 crores. This means that he has made a profit 26.66X times to the original investment.

The palatial home has ten bedrooms, 10 baths and a wine cellar too. The said fight happened in 2015. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married in 2015 and divorced the next year. Of late, the actor has been doing concerts with his friend, Jeff Beck. He also gave a performance for his legal team in the US including lawyer Camille Vasquez.