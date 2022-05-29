and ’s long and public defamation trial came to an end on Friday. Now, all eyes are on the jury who will deliberate over the case’s facts, statements and other details before delivering their verdict next week. According to reports, Johnny Depp’s side is more powerful and in all likelihood, he will win the case. Now, while that is still uncertain, a question arises that can either party go to jail if the verdict is against them? Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan reacts as the horror-comedy crosses Rs 100 crore

According to Diario AS publication, if Amber loses the case, she could be asked to pay the full $50 million. The other option is that she would be asked to pay can an amount which is close to $50 million. While a few days ago Aaron Minc, a Defamation lawyer, told JOE that he didn’t think that anyone would go to jail, he now thinks that there is a possibility that it might happen after what happened on Friday. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump adaptation seems high on emotions but he looks too much like PK [View Reactions]

He said, "I think that, as this case goes on, and we start seeing more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath, that’s when it starts crossing the line into the possibility that she is fabricating evidence, fabricating photos, fabricating bruises, altering evidence and then submitting it." Also Read - Akshay Kumar brings Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, R Balki, Aanand L Rai, Subhash Kapoor together for special celebration – here's what's cooking

On the other hand, digital forensic expert Bryan Neumeister spoke about one particular photo of Amber’s injuries. He said, “(There are) many versions of this photo… dozens of different versions, some with different file sizes, different physical sizes, and some had been through photo-editing software programmes.”

So according to him, if the facts are proven to be fabricated, it could result to imprisonment.

The high-profile case has been talked about a lot and it will come to a conclusion next week with the verdict.