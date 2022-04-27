As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case takes one sordid turn after another, the latter is emerging the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence has also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed in court, the online support for her ex-husband is burgeoning by the day, with 'Justice for Johnny' trending like wild fire on Twitter. Also Read - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: From 'rotting corpse' messages to 'suicide' threats – roundup of all the explosive claims at the trial

Check out the best tweets below:

-And what did you say in response when Mrs. Heard said: “Tell the world Johnny, tell them Johnny Depp… I, Johnny Depp, a man… I’m a victim too of domestic violence. “I said: YES, I am.”#JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/IbkBr3epbs — rox ✿ (@softjohnnyy) April 25, 2022

What did you say in response when Miss Heard said, “tell the world, Johnny. Tell them Johnny Depp, I Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence…” I said yes, I am. ♥️ Tell the world, Johnny. We believe you. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/S8GdqSMB2r — s a r a ❁ (@SaraLiz23) April 25, 2022

I'm crying man. I'm just so happy. "Tell the world Johnny, "I Johnny depp, a man, am also a victim of domestic abuse" and let's see how a judge and jury believes you." - Amber Heard. "Yes. Yes, i am" - Johnny Depp.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#DeppvHeard — Yashaswini Dath (@Yashri18) April 25, 2022

Concluding statement from JD. 'Tell the world, Johnny, tell them... I Johnny Depp, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence... and see how many people believe or side with you' Johnny: Yes I am. Well done Johnny for the courage to tell your story. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp — Thomas Jones ??????? (@_TJProductions) April 25, 2022

Concluding statement from JD. 'Tell the world, Johnny, tell them... I Johnny Depp, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence... and see how many people believe or side with you' Johnny: Yes I am. Well done Johnny for the courage to tell your story. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp — Thomas Jones ??????? (@_TJProductions) April 25, 2022

Amber Heard: "It was a fair fight. See what the jury and judge think. Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, am a victim of domestic violence...and see how many people believe or side with you."

Amber Heard is the reason why so many female victims of domestic violence aren't trusted — Fatim (@fatim_hemraj) April 25, 2022

Amber: Tell them Johnny. Tell them ‘i Johnny Depp is a victim of domestic abuse’ That’s exactly what he did. He told the world his story, he told the world men can be victims of domestic violence too. We are proud of you Johnny! ❤️ #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/sGTh4tJXri — Mina⁷ (@94ilsann) April 25, 2022

Johnny has sacrificed his money, his ego, and his privacy to show the world what domestic violence looks like behind closed doors. Because of his courage, millions of survivors no longer need to feel alone and unheard. He is a hero in my eyes. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/rHLadQ5uGe — Andrea Burkhart (@aburkhartlaw) April 25, 2022

What a way to finish his testimony in court! Finally they played THAT recording where Amber said "Tell the world Johnny, "I Johnny depp, a man, am also a victim of domestic abuse" and let's see how a judge and jury believes you." - Amber Heard.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GlCYimSzQs — Robyn sharon Gilliland (@_robyngilliland) April 25, 2022

This recording makes me weep -- for Johnny, for the abused men that I work with & hear from & those that I know are out there; & for all of us who've been trying to raise awareness about abuse of men by women. https://t.co/Z5wThIvzkb#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/dANCkjuxWI — Ann Silvers (@AnnSilvers) April 25, 2022

I,Johnny Depp am a victim of domestic violence. And leagues of people stand with me. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppisinnocent pic.twitter.com/3MxoZDAzoZ — MummyBear (@sookhbirsingh) April 25, 2022

People called out #WillSmith slap as assault but this woman severed a finger, put a cigarette out on his face, hit him multiple times and we are still not calling it what it is - #domesticviolence Complete and utter bullshit. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/CRp4gX0w3i — Allorah Rayne, The Wayfaring Witch (@WayfaringWitch) April 24, 2022

Amber Heard got a free pass for her lies and violence for 6 years.

This gender bias must end now. Make her accountable for her actions, Virginia, we trust you. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberTurd #MePoo https://t.co/Fjwyk6q8z7 — ayca gurelman (@IstanbulYoga) April 21, 2022

Never mind the courtroom, the way this man got out of his transport and waited to help everyone out tells us all we need to know about him ❤#JusticeForJohhnyDepp #AmberTurd #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/UCmneyfKqy — Debs Delaney (@DebsDelaney) April 24, 2022

The world was quick to ‘cancel’ Johnny on little more than a females word. How is SHE now not fully cancelled now that it’s EXPOSED that this psychotic, narcissistic, abusive WOMAN used her gender to defame & humiliate the man she abused? #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar — Tracy Weidman-Arceo (@TracyArceo) April 24, 2022

is currently suing to the tune of $100 million for defamation. Also Read - Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn responds to Kichcha Sudeepa's 'National Language' dig; asks, ‘Why release your films in Hindi?' – netizens unhappy