As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case takes one sordid turn after another, the latter is emerging the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence has also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed in court, the online support for her ex-husband is burgeoning by the day, with 'Justice for Johnny' trending like wild fire on Twitter. Also Read - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: From 'rotting corpse' messages to 'suicide' threats – roundup of all the explosive claims at the trial
Check out the best tweets below:
Johnny Depp is currently suing Amber Heard to the tune of $100 million for defamation. Also Read - Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn responds to Kichcha Sudeepa's 'National Language' dig; asks, ‘Why release your films in Hindi?' – netizens unhappy
