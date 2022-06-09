Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case: Aquaman actress might not have to pay the money [Deets Inside]

scored a big victory when he was awarded a $10.35 million judgment in his brutal defamation trial against ex-wife . While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is satisfied with his total win, his attorney Ben Chew said that 'this was never about money.' Also Read - Johnny Depp Birthday: Check out Top 5 notable performances by the Pirates Of The Caribbean's actor

"We obviously can't disclose attorney-client communications, but as Mr Depp testified ... this was never about money for Mr Depp. This was about restoring his reputation - and he's done that. It was a total win for Johnny," Chew told Good Morning America.

During the televised interview, Chew said that Depp was over the moon when the verdict was read out in his favour. "And I feel that finally, after six years, he's gotten his life back," he added.

Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, on the other hand, said that it was disappointing that Heard's team called the victory a blow to the MeToo movement. She said that every question asked during the trial was based on what Heard had previously said. "We encourage any victims to come forward. Domestic violence doesn't have a gender," she told the Post.

Meanwhile, Depp spent over $62,000 or Rs 48.22 lakh for a special celebratory curry dinner with his musician friend Jeff Beck and around 20 guests on Sunday evening in Birmingham, England. The actor indulged in a feast of "authentic Indian cuisine," cocktails and rose champagne at the Varanasi restaurant, which serves "heavenly recipes and soothing ambience."