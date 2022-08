It's been over a month since won the defamation trial against his former wife . However, recently a video of Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez started doing the rounds wherein she can heard calling her client an abuser. As Heard's fans started circulating the video to pour in their support for the actress, Camille has finally broken her silence on the matter. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case trial: Pirates of the Caribbean star's lawyer Camille Vasquez calls him an ‘abuser’ in closing argument; video goes viral

In the viral courtroom video, Camille said in her closing statement, "Amber never thought she would have to face her abuser." Reacting to the same, the US magazine Newsweek quoted the sources close to the lawyer saying that Camille had meant to say 'abuse victim' in the viral clip.

During the defamation trial, Camille had mistakenly called Depp an 'abuser'. However, she quickly corrected herself by saying, "There is an abuser in this courtroom, but not Mr Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms Heard."

While the jury found the actress defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed and awarded him over $10 million, they sided with Heard on one of her three counterclaims, finding that Depp defamed her via comments made by his attorney Adam Waldman in 2020. Depp and Heard are now both in the process of appealing the verdicts in their Virginia defamation case.