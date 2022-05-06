and are currently fighting it out over the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's defamation suit of $50 million. The Aquaman 2 actress is countersuing him for $100 million. Last week Johnny Depp stood the trial and was questioned about his relationship. He made some shocking revelations about facing abuse at the hands of Amber Heard. And now, it's Amber's turn to take the stand. And it's just going downhill as their relationship. Gory details are being split out in the open as they recount the relationship they shared before calling it quits. And now as the court proceedings continue, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have released statements online. Also Read - Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra fans on cloud 9 to see them together; 'BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUP' trends with full power [VIEW TWEETS]

In his statement released by his spokesperson, Johnny Depp said, "As Mr Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination. While Ms Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegation were made. His truth - the truth – is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross examination from Mr Depp will be telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact through her convoluted testimony." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'Boycott surrogacy track' SaiRat fans express concern over Sai and Virat's happiness; don't want Pakhi's interference anymore

#BREAKING: “His truth - the truth – is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented." #JohnnyDepp releases a statement in response to ex-wife #AmberHeard's testimony in court today. WATCH #CourtTV LIVE - #DeppVsHeard - https://t.co/tnYdPcDRMU pic.twitter.com/DUZYsCJuqd — Court TV (@CourtTV) May 5, 2022

On the other hand, Amber's statement by her spokesperson read, "As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr Depp's defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor. They boast that Mr Depp's story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct." Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu rejected these 10 films that became blockbuster hits

The statement further read, "If Mr Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologized to Ms Heard and promised to put the 'monster away for good,'. One of Ms Heard's disappointments is Mr Depp's inability to distinguish fact from fiction — a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team."

#AmberHeard’s RESPONSE to #JohnnyDepp’s Statement ⬇️⬇️ “Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor...”@CourtTV https://t.co/LsaKD9DHGw pic.twitter.com/YEfZGOQynD — Chanley Shá Painter (@ChanleyCourtTV) May 6, 2022

Amber Heard's response was in relation to Depp's statement. It further read, "That same team is so panicked they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced. Small wonder Mr Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the UK trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers."

Last but not least, the concluding statement of Amber Heard's statement read, "Mr Depp's behaviour in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim."