Hollywood actor , who is best known for his Oscar-nominated title role in The Wrestler, Sin City and Iron Man 2, has called 's ex wife a gold digger stating that he has known the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for years. He said that he also faced false allegations followed by a bad reputation which cost him movie jobs for several years.

When Mickey was asked about his views on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's defamation case trial on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said, "I know Johnny for many years but I don't know him intimately. All I could say, I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn't do. It cost me movie jobs for several years and a bad reputation but finally the truth came out after I lost movies and jobs. I felt like I died for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know?" When Piers asked Mickey, "Do you think that's what she was?" To which, he replied, "Absolutely."

Meanwhile, a new documentary on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial by NBC News titled 'A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media' is set to make its debut on the digital platform. The documentary will showcase how the trial evolved into a TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.

The trial between Depp and Heard saw the Virginia jury rule that both Heard and Depp were guilty of defamation toward each other. The jury ruled in favor of three counts of defamation brought by the plaintiff Depp and one count of defamation brought by Heard in her counterclaim.

Depp received $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, with the punitive damages being reduced to $350,000, in accordance with the state's statutory cap. Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.