Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Pirates of the Caribbean star sings John Lennon's Isolation at Jeff Beck's concert in the UK [Watch Viral Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial in Virginia kept fans glued onto the news every single day. The superstar was seen in Sheffield in the UK on Sunday. He did a gig with English guitarist Jeff Beck. It is a known thing that Johnny Depp is quite good at playing the guitar and loves to sing too. The duo rocked out a remake of the song, Isolation, made by John Lennon in 1970. As we know, Lennon was a songwriter and rhythm guitarist of the iconic English band, Beatles. As per Deadline, the two also performed on songs like Marvin Gay's What's Going On and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing.

JOHNNY SINGING ISOLATION OMG pic.twitter.com/ASbZ2yqee9 — carpe (@salveogvm) May 29, 2022

It seems Johnny Depp flew directly from Virginia to the UK to join Jeff Beck. This is his first public appearance after the closing statements of both parties, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were seen in the Fairfax Court. In the clip, we can see him in a sleeveless tee, pants and cap grooving on stage. Fans have rallied around the superstar after the proceedings were televised on national TV. His legal team comprising of Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew have also earned immense fame and love from people. Seeing the video, one person commented, "Seeing him doing what he loves without wasting more time on that matter is so satisfying. It's clear that something had shifted in him after telling his truth to the world. I'm so happy for him," while another person wrote, "I'm so proud of you Johnny! Keep chasing your dreams and loving your life to the fullest! We loved you for years and if anything has changed is we have a much deeper connection with you and that makes us love you that much more!! Love and light."

But Amber Heard supporters were not amused with this. They felt this was not how a traumatized victim of domestic abuse lived his life. Eve Barlow who is a supporter of Amber Heard tweeted this...

So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. He played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled. — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) May 29, 2022

Another person commented, "Poor tortured, traumatised victim of domestic abuse Johnny Depp drowning his sorrows in playing gigs." He will also perform at the Royal Albert Hall. He has sued his ex wife Amber Heard for USD 50 million.