Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case has left everyone shocked. The Aquaman actress made some serious allegations against her ex-husband. It all started with an op-ed in which she claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Johnny Depp then filed a defamation case against her claiming that her op-ed cost him professionally. The trial in the case is on and both the parties have made some serious allegations against each other. As netizens choose their side, a kissing scene of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from The Rum Diary has resurfaced on the web. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Mahhi Vij reveals Tara was offered a TV show; opens up on star kids being papped

The video has been shared by an Instagram page called movie_gasm. The caption reads, "Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard first met while making this film. They became a couple in 2012 after Depp separated from his longtime girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, were married in February 2015, separated in May 2016 and officially divorced in January 2017, after a very public court battle, which was reignited in 2019 when Depp sued Heard for defamation. #TheRumDiary." Netizens have joked about this. A netizen wrote, "The kiss that costed 60 million dollars." Another one commented, "And here is the curse begin." Another one poked fun saying, "A celebrity couples dirty laundry being washed out in public. Classic." Check out the post below: Also Read - Project K: Disha Patani joins Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's next [Read Deets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by more than just Movie Quotes (@movie__gasm)

Well, talking about the trial, it will begin on May 16. Amber Heard is going to continue to testify in this case. Earlier, she made claims like she was reported slapped by Johnny Depp for asking about his tattoo and he shoved a bottle of alcohol inside her out of anger. She also stated that he carried out a cavity search on her. Also Read - Lock Upp star Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash and more: Whopping amounts won by reality show winners will leave you zapped