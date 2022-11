Johnny Depp has been making news for his personal as well as professional life. The actor was seen in Los Angeles greeting fans after his reported split with British lawyer, Joelle Rich. Tabloids were full of news on how he was dating the lady who is separated from her husband, and a mother of two. It seems she was yet to formally divorce her husband. The lady, 37, met Johnny Depp during his UK trial with Amber Heard. As per reports, the romance began when when he was fighting with the Aquaman 2 actress in the Fairfax Court of Virginia. Rumours said that the alleged couple were seen tenderly looking at each other during the proceedings. She was also seen travelling with Johnny Depp in his car.

Johnny Depp was seen greeting fans outside Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre on Sunday. He was performing with his music collaborator, Jeff Beck. It was said that the affair between the two was not a serious matter but they enjoyed off the scale chemistry. The lawyer attended a family wedding in Ibiza last weekend without the actor. It seems as per Hollywood tabloids, sources in New York believe that they might have called it quits already. Joelle Rich was also seen hugging star lawyer Camille Vasquez after he won the case.

Amber Heard apparently has shifted to a secluded place in Europe after the court case. She is away from the limelight. Johnny Depp is now busy with his music career. He plans to do more gigs in the future. There is buzz that Johnny Depp might be back on Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise along with some other character. Johnny Depp will also be seen in a Netflix film.