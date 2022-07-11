Johnny Depp fans convinced that the actor has taken a dig at Amber Heard with new song Sad Motherf**kin Parade

While the court ruling has happened in favour of Johnny Depp, the saga with Amber Heard seems to be a never-ending affair. Some people feel that he is taking a sly dig at the Aquaman actress with his new music album. As we know, he is very keen to launch a music career. In fact, he wanted to become a musician but it was his good friend Nicholas Cage who said he did make a better actor than a singer. He is a pro with the guitars. His new album, 18, is coming out on July 15, 2o22. It is a collaboration with guitarist Jeff Beck. Now, it is being reported that some of the lyrics look like they are targeted at Amber Heard. Here is the story... Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone return from the US but netizens are talking about Alia Bhatt – here's why

The Sunday Times has released a review of the album, and alleged that the lyrics of the song, Sad Mother**kin Parade look like they reflect on his past with Amber Heard. One of the lines go like this, 'You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch.' Johnny Depp also sings, 'If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand.' Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have been friends for a long time. It seems collaborating together on music made them feel like they were 18 again. This is the reason behind the album title.

If she can walk around and defame him with no consequence on national television, #JohnnyDepp can surely express in his song how he feels about the crap she has pull on him. She has a strong PR machine you being part of it. And we know it. — Master (@CM_Master2022) July 11, 2022

The album also has covers of The Velvet Underground's Venus In Furs, the Everly Brothers' ballad Let It Be Me and Marvin Gaye's soul classic, What's Going On. Johnny Depp has written a couple of original songs including This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr, which is a single. The cover of the album, a sketch of two young men is designed by Beck's wife, Sandra. Just after the trial got cover, Johnny Depp began performing with Jeff Beck in London and other cities. He will also a do a gig with the rock group Hollywood Vampires.