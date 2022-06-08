As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for saying it took 18 years of research to make Samrat Prithviraj; netizens roast him highlighting goof-ups

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict:

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury's verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of and ordered to pay him $15 million as as compensation.

Johnny Depp lives it up in Indian restaurant in Birmingham

Depp was absent for the last day of trial when the jury verdict was pronounced, fairly certain of the outcome, given the insurmountable evidence. He instead chose to be in the UK, where he's still on tour with his musician friend Beck (for the uninitiated, the actor is also a talented guitarist). The two pals took a break from touring the country on Sunday night, 5th June, to live it up at a luxury 20,000 square foot Indian restaurant in Birmingham, where the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar splurged a whopping amount at one go, roughly coming to ₹48 lakh. He and Beck gorged on chicken tikka masala and king prawn bhuna along with champagne and cocktails, with the actor indulging the restaurant owners, chef and staff with wonderful pictures as they closed their doors for everybody else to host him and his friend. Check them out below:

Anyway, congratulations once again to Johnny and kudos that justice prevailed.