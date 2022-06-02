Johnny Depp parties with ex girlfriend Kate Moss after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

model played a crucial role in and 's $100 million defamation lawsuit. As the Virginia jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor reportedly partied backstage with his ex girlfriend at a concert in London. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kushal Tandon laud the victory of the Pirates of the Caribbean star

As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Kate Moss was spotted leaving London's Royal Albert Hall on May 31 after Depp took the stage with rock guitarist Jeff Beck. The UK performance marked Depp's third consecutive show of the week with Beck as he awaited the verdict in his defamation case.

A video of Depp exiting a pub has also surfaced online. The video shows Depp making his way towards his car while the people sitting over there can be heard cheering for the actor over his victory. Though Depp appeared quite in a hurry, he paid attention to the fan's call who was filming the video and shook hands with him before leaving.

Prior to attending his concert, Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, testified during his defamation trial against Heard on May 25. She appeared before the court in Fairfax, Virginia, on video after Heard testified weeks earlier that during an alleged confrontation with Depp, she "instantly" thought "of Kate Moss and stairs."

While on the witness stand, Heard said that she thought Depp was going to push her sister Whitney Heard down the stairs during an altercation in their Los Angeles home, explaining: "And the moment that happened I remembered information I had heard (that) he pushed a former girlfriend I believe it was Kate Moss down the stairs."

While on the stand as a rebuttal witness, Moss detailed the moment in question, which occurred in the 1990s. "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rain storm and as I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention," she recalled. Additionally, Moss testified that Depp "never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs" throughout their four-year relationship.

Depp received $15 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages after she countersued for $100 million.