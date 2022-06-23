Johnny Depp plans 2023 Europe tour with rock band Hollywood Vampires; looks set to start music career

Johnny Depp fans want their fave to be back in action now that the trial with Amber Heard is over. The superstar is doing music shows with guitarist Jeff Beck. Their last stop was Helsinki, Finland. It looks like Johnny Depp is keen to focus on his music career. He will be touring Europe next year with the band Hollywood Vampires. The band has confirmed the news. Fans of Johnny Depp saw him performing in Sheffield and in the Royal Albert Hall in London. Johnny Depp fans also want him back in the sixth film of the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi OPENS UP about a BIG fight she had with this actor on the sets

Hollywood Vampires has rock legends like Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen as members. Music fans know Joe Perry as the lead guitarist and vocalist of the legendary rock band, Aerosmith. Alice Cooper is an independent rock musician with his own band, Alice Cooper. He is known as the Godfather of Shock Rock. Tommy Henrikson is also a guitarist, bassist and vocalist. He has worked with the likes of Meat Loaf and Lady Gaga. The group will perform across Europe in cities like Germany and Luxembourg. The first gig is scheduled at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany in June 2023. Their tour will conclude with a show on June 30, 2023 at Zitadelle in Mainz, Germany. Also Read - Poonam Pandey suffers a nip-slip as she dares go braless in crop top; gets slut shamed as netizens say, 'kuch toh pehen leti'

Johnny Depp is known for his vocals and guitar skills. The superstar was always keen to pursue a career in music. However, it was his good friend Nicholas Cage who told him that he did shine more as an actor. The actor was removed from projects like Fantastic Beasts after the whole domestic violence saga with Amber Heard unfolded. The studios are yet to decide if Johnny Depp will make a comeback in the Pirates movie. Amber Heard has apparently snagged a multi-million dollar deal to document her life in a book. She has to pay USD 10 million to Johnny Depp. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan hints at Pathaan 2; says he always wanted to do an action film like this ever since his entry in Bollywood