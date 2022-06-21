As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Deppâ€™s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook's Namaste gesture at White House viral, Kim Kardashian-Kanye West meet up and more

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict:

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the juryâ€™s verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of and ordered to pay him $15 million as as compensation.

Johnny Depp doing all he can to get career back on track after trial

Word is that the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar has well and truly moved on post his victory in the trial against Amber Heard. Recently, he took to the stage to perform with musician Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday, 20th June, in Finland, clearly indicating how he has put the court case behind him. It's also being said that now the actor is doing all in his power and influence to get his career well and truly back on track after the setback he faced and plum projects he lost courtesy the backlash emanating from his ex-wife's spurious, damning allegations. A source close to the actor told People magazine that the actor is now able to get back to what he loves doing as he enjoys performing and loves filming and has a busy summer ahead and that he just wants his career back.