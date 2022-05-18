Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: Actor hugs his lawyer Camille Vasquez, Aquaman actress storms off stand and more eyebrow raising updates

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has resumed in the Fairfax Court of Virginia. Today, it was the turn of Camille Vasquez to cross-question Amber Heard. The questioning was quite severe. Photos of the superstar hugging his lawyer are going viral on social media. As we know, he has filed a defamation suit of USD 50 million on Amber Heard for the Op-Ed piece that she wrote in the Washington Post. He has claimed that it tarnished his reputation and cost him film roles. She has also counter-sued him for USD 100 million. Today, Amber Heard walked off from the stand when the court took a recess. She did not pay any heed to the protocol as she stormed off from her stand. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee REVEALS why Akshay Kumar wasn't cast in the sequel [Exclusive]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This video is there on YouTube. A person commented, "She was seething at the fact that someone was not bowing down to her and she couldn't manipulate them. All of her fables unraveled as Camille had all the receipts," while another person said, "This was beautiful. It showed just how disrespectful she is of the court and of others. The judge dismisses the jury first and all rise for their dismissal. AH just blew out of court before any of that." Another person wrote, "Yes, I definitely noticed her abruptly leaving before the jury was dismissed. That is the sign of a really selfish person who does not care about anyone except themselves. I'm very surprised the judge didn't make a general announcement when they came back what the proper procedure is when there are breaks and lunch breaks. In this clip the judge explicitly tells Amber you can step down and sit next to your lawyer but of course Amber ignored that. She should have been reprimanded for that." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Guru Randhawa reacts after the comedian teases him with Nora Fatehi [Watch Video]

Julia Fox faces criticism for her comment on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Italian-American actress commented on Instagram, "She wrote, “She (Amber) never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him (Johnny). Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful, including physically and financially." People have trolled her saying that she has missed the whole point about abuse, and how it is not gender-centric. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty AVOIDS talking about hubby Raj Kundra; admits the last 2 years were very difficult ​

Johnny Depp hugs Camille Vasquez

People who have seen the trial have spoken about how brutal and cool Camille Vasquez was throughout the questioning. She objected seven times to the two hour cross-questioning. Johnny Depp was seen getting a hug from Camille Vasquez. Their bond is being adored by fans.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The case has got the attention of the whole world. While many feminists have slammed the social media trial as misogynist, many real victims have said that people should understand that abuse has no gender. They feel it is wrong to assume that only women are abused.