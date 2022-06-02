As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court case took one sordid turn after another, the latter emerged the villain with each passing day. While Johnny Depp’s image took a severe beating prior to court proceedings, right down to him losing out and even being fired from big Hollywood projects, his divorce battle with Amber Heard has been an eye-popping revelation, with most of the evidence and witnesses clearly pointing out to her being the aggressor, instigator and a downright vile human being. Also Read - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict: Pirates of the Caribbean star 'at peace'; Aquaman actress 'heartbroken' – view contrasting statements

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict:

In fact, Johnny's account of being the actual victim of domestic violence had also been backed by other testimonies and audio proof. With more lies of Amber being exposed, support for Johnny burgeoned with each passing day both in and out of court, and if there were any doubts left the jury's verdict on the final day of trial laid them to rest. As expected, the jury unanimously voted in favour of Johnny Depp and ordered Amber Heard to pay him $15 million to as compensation. Post the verdict, there was an outpouring of joy on Twitter for the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar. Check out the best tweets below:

Twitter reacts to Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard jury verdict

Congratulations, Johnny. "Faith in humanity" indeed restored.