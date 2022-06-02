Johnny Depp wins against Amber Heard: Pirates of the Caribbean star's fans celebrate his lawyer Camille Vasquez; call her the real 'Wonder Woman'

Johnny Depp fans are hailing over his win against Amber Heard after the judgement was in his favour. The jury members favoured Jonny Depp and declared that he was the one who suffered and his fans cannot stop celebrating his win after the long defamation trial against him. Not only his fans are celebrating him, but even his lawyer Camille Vasquez is calling her the real Wonder Woman. Also Read - TV Serials TRP Report: Shaheer Sheikh's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa BEATS Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa in the race of online TRP – Check top 10 TV shows

Take a look at how Twitter is calling Camille Vasquez queen

"In the age of the Kardashians and social media influencers, do your best to make your daughters become the next Camille Vasquez and Dr. Shannon Curry.

Absolute legends!"#CamilleVazquez #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/vBMyL6IoVR — Hannah (@Hannah54786361) May 17, 2022

Let’s not forget what Camille Vasquez has done for millions of women she inspired so many to get into Law. She really is currently the face of what it means to be a lawyer. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #verdictwatch #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/pfsWa2bwCI — Adam ? (@FGR_ADAM) June 1, 2022

Camille Vasquez is a fucking beast. It's because of her and the rest of Johnny's amazing legal team that Johnny Depp got justice today. ?#JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/kqPz2rIfXT — cait ? (@irIcait) June 1, 2022

camille vasquez asking the jury to give johnny his life back on exactly the same day amber got a restraining order six years ago is poetic actually. — n (@mikryukovva) May 27, 2022

Remember her name Camille Vasquez pic.twitter.com/fHv8zoiUnb — milly⭐️ (@MagicalSancho) June 1, 2022

Verdict in Johnny Depp's favour

After the three long days of deliberation, the jury members have asked Amber Heard who claimed to be a survivor of domestic violence to pay Johnny $15 million as compensation. Amber Heard is now liable to pay the charges in the defamation case.

Bollywood's former actress Sophie Chaudhary hailed the win and said that abuse has no gender. "Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic violence. See how many people believe or side with you." 6 years later he told his truth & he won both in & out of court #AbuseHasNoGender #JusticeForJohhnyDepp".