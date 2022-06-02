The Fairfax County court jury members favoured Johnny Depp in Amber Heard's defamation suit against the former Fantastic Beasts actor. The jury decided that Johnny Depp did indeed suffer due to the op-ed released by Amber Heard for the Washington Post a couple of years ago. And Johnny Depp's fans and supporters are celebrating in joy over his win in the lengthy and infamous defamation trial. Amber Heard is now liable to pay the charges in the defamation case. Also Read - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict: Twitter erupts in joy for Pirates of the Caribbean star's victory; netizens say, 'He did it'

Jury verdict in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case

After three long days of deliberation, the jury unanimously ruled in favour of Johnny Depp. They concluded that Depp indeed faced setbacks in life after Heard's op-ed in the newspaper. Heard claimed to be a survivor of domestic violence in the op-ed. The jury concluded that it was malicious and was indeed directed at Johnny. And as compensation, Amber Heard will have to pay $15 million $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) to Depp. Also Read - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict: Pirates of the Caribbean star 'at peace'; Aquaman actress 'heartbroken' – view contrasting statements

Does Amber Heard have no escape?

A lot is being said on social media about how Heard can and cannot escape paying the charges in the case that she lost. A report in Radaronline says that the Aquaman 2 actress cannot escape paying $15 million as it is a defamation trial. The actress cannot even file for bankruptcy to avoid paying the charges. Los Angeles based attorney, Ronald Richards told Radaronline that the award could not be discharged. "Punitive damages are never dischargeable or deductible." He added that 'intentional torts such as defamation are not dischargeable typically." Also Read - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury VERDICT; Pirates of the Caribbean star absent on D-Day – all the major highlights from the final day of trial

Johnny's statement on his win

Johnny Depp's friend Bobby London shared a video of the Pirates of the Caribbean star signing his statement after the jury ruled out in his favour in the defamation trial against Amber Heard. For six long years, Depp, his family and his children went through a lot. The actor said that the jury ruling in his favour gave him his life back. The actor feels humbled by the verdict and hopes that his win has inspired other men or women. He thanked his fans and supporters for their unwavering support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

Amber's statement on her loss

Amber Heard said that she was disappointed that she lost and said that her ex-husband's power, and influence managed to sway the jury against her 'mountain of evidence'. She sees the verdict as a setback for the women. Amber said that Johnny's attorney managed to make the jury overlook the key issue which was the Freedom of Speech. Heard said that she is sadder as she feels she has lost her right as an American to speak freely and openly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for $50 million claiming her op-ed had damaged her reputation and his career. Heard had won the case in the UK and had countersued Depp for $100 million which resulted in the jury ruling in Depp's favour. Amber Heard had alleged that Depp and his legal team also defamed and humiliated her by claiming her allegations as smear campaigns. Amber will also be rewarded $2 million in damages.