Trending Hollywood news today: BTS members Suga and J-Hope express gratitude to ARMY, Black Widow receives a bumper opening at box office and more

BTS members Suga and J-Hope express their gratitude to ARMY

For almost 7 consecutive weeks, BTS' song Butter is ruling the Billboard Charts. Of course, the band is super happy achieving this feat. Members Suga and J-Hope took to their social media account to express their gratitude and say a big Thank You to the ARMY. Suga on Weverse App wrote, "You mean seven weeks?" followed by "Thank you ARMY". J-Hope wrote, "7, Army is the best!"

Black Widow gets a massive opening at Box Office

As per the latest updates, Marvel Studios latest venture Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson has received a very great opening at the box office. Deadline updates that Black Widow collected $80 million in North America in it's domestic market over three days period. The Global collection of the film reportedly stands at $215 million.

' viral dancing video

A video of iconic Britney Spears dancing to Billie Ellish's song Bad Guy has gone viral on social media. The singer can be seen dressed in a red crop top and floral shorts. Fans are more than surprised to see her energetic moves.

and 's fist-bump at Euro 2020 finals

Tom Cruise and David Beckham attended the Euro 2020 Finals held between England and Italy. As they enjoyed the match, a video of them fist-bumping hit the the internet.

David Beckham and Tom Cruise#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/2dVSR3HIvm — THE NBA Hustle ? (@TheNBAHustle) July 11, 2021

Tom Holland stands up against racism after England lost to Italy in Euro 2020

Spider Man star Tom Holland took to his Instagram account to slam all those who abused England players for losing to Italy in Euro 2020 Finals. His post read, "The people abusing any England players are the only people who have let anyone down. Their behaviour - the people who beat up the Italian fan and the assholes hurling racist abuse is despicable. You are not my countrymen. These players deserve nothing but respect. They’ve given us so much in such a difficult time and they should be held up like kings not kicked while they are down. To Saka, Rashford and Sancho, you had the bravery to step up. You guys are three lions and all decent Englishmen are proud of you and the whole team and staff and we will support you again come the World Cup. #fuckracism."