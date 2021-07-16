Trending Hollywood News Today: Why BTS wanted to name ARMY as 'Bells', Robert Downey Jr to be a part of The Sympathizer's screen adaptation and more

We are back with your daily does of trending Hollywood stories. Among the newsmakers today are K-pop band BTS, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr, model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid and others. Like always, Hollywood stars managed to grab everyone's attention for something or the other. Also Read - BTS: You won't believe how Jimin's famous word 'LaChiMoLaLa' was coined – find out

As the K-pop band BTS appeared on 's show, they revealed that they initially wanted to call their fandom ARMY as Bells. When asked if this was true, RM was quoted saying, "When you say BTS it stands for Bangtan in Korean not behind the scenes, I mean for your information. When you say bell in Korean it sounds like Bang so it starts with the same word bang...Thank God...ARMY is so much better."

Chrissy Teigen mourns the death of her dog

Taking to her Instagram account, Chrissy Teigen shared that her dog Pippa is no more. She wrote, "our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took shit from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life."

calls her younger self 'not cool'

On TikTok, Selena Gomez shared a video reenacting her hilarious 2007 interview. Holding a multi-coloured wig, Selena Gomez mouth some of the lines from her interview and then hilariously even said, "To my younger self: you're not cool bro."

Robert Downey Jr to a part of The Sympathizer's screen adaptation

Robert Downey Jr known to be the Iron Man is set to feature in the screen adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer. This Robert Downey Jr's first project after Avengers: Endgame that released in 2019.

Gigi Hadid recalls her pregnancy days

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gigi Hadid recalled how she kept two journals during her pregnancy. She was quoted. “During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal. They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it.” About the bad journal, she said, “Anxieties and days where I felt like, ‘Am I good enough to be a mom?’ I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation. I also have sketch pads where I’ll water colour-sketch, and sometimes I end up writing there too. I write on the back of receipts and keep those in a notebook.”