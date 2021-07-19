Trending Hollywood news today: BTS talks about a concert in India; Marc Anthony's reaction to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's relationship and more

Nothing goes unnoticed in Hollywood. Here are the newsmakers of today. As the day comes to an end, we bring you the most talked-about celebrities and why they were trending today. Among those who made the maximum noise are K-pop band BTS, , and others. Also Read - Phobia, Gone Girl, Nightcrawler and 7 other BEST psychological thrillers to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and VOOT

Is BTS planning to have a concert in India?

In their recent interview with Hindustan Times, Korean band BTS revealed if they will ever have a concert in India. BTS member Jimin was quoted saying, "If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we'd of course like to perform in India." His band mate Jin also gave out a message to his fans in India. He said, "We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music!"

Britney Spears lashes out at her sister

Among her conservatorship battle with father, Britney Spears made lengthy posts talking about how people close to her hurt her the most. In one of the posts, she wrote, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed my songs to remixes! My so-called support system hurt me deeply."

's reaction to Jennifer Lopez's romance with

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married for 10 long years before they split. However, they remain to be good friends. Recently, HollywoodLife reported that Marc is very supportive of JLo's romance with Ben Affleck. A source said, "Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy. He doesn’t care who she is with or where she is living."

Is planning to marry Travis Baker?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Kourtney Kardashian still does not have marriage on her mind despite a whirlwind romance with Travis Baker. A source told HollywoodLife, "She doesn’t like that kind of a commitment to anyone. She’s happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her. Friends don’t see her changing her mind but that’s just who she is."

Jason Momoa to go blonde

On Instagram, Jason Momoa revealed that the shooting of Aquaman 2 is soon to begin and that he will be sporting blonde hair in the next instalment.