Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jin to become an uncle, Cardi B shows off baby bump in teeny-tiny golden bikini and more

As the day comes to an end, here are all the trending stars and stories that ruled the headlines. From K-pop band member Jin to pregnant Cardi B, a lot of stars kept buzzing in the news circuit.

BTS' Jin to become an uncle Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salaar team meets with an accident, Bollywood finally speaks up on the farmers' protest

K-pop band member Jin is soon going to be an uncle. His elder brother Seok Jung and wife Kim Ah Reum are expecting a baby. Seok even revealed that Jin picked a name for his baby and it is Kim Butter. How sweet! Also Read - Ashton Kutcher woke up in the middle of the night, wondering if wife Mila Kunis was watching porn

Cardi's B baby bump show off in bikini

Preggers Cardi B shared a video on Instagram flaunting her baby bump. We see her dressed in a teeny-tiny golden bikini set with chains around. Golden bangles and hoop earrings, Cardi B looks SEXY AF!

's sweet BEN necklace

While Jennifer Lopez and are painting the Hollywood red with their love, the lady has taken their romance to another level by sporting a necklace with his initials. While on a holiday in Monaco , she was seen dressed in a white dress and wore a delicate necklace that had alphabets B, E and N as pendents.

A-Rod and Melanie Collins jet ski ride

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez was spotted enjoying a jet ski ride with NFL presenter Melanie Collins. As reported by dailymail.co.uk, they rode nearby Jennifer's $130M yacht where she had spent some quality time with Ben a few days ago.

and 's shocking revelation about their kids bathing

On Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admitted that they do not bathe their kids regularly. Mila was quoted saying, "But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever" while Ashton said, "Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point."