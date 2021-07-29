Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V confesses he wrote Snow Flower when drunk, Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in white thong and more

And we are back! The day never ends without your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories and today is no exception. We bring to you a compilation of the news around some of the most talked about celebrities. BTS member V revealed that he wrote the song Snow Flower when he was drunk while set the internet on fire with her white thong. Also Read - From Hrithik Roshan-Bradley Cooper to Jacqueline Fernandez-Amanda Cerny: These Hollywood lookalikes of Bollywood stars will blow your mind

BTS' V's candid confession about Snow Flower Also Read - Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet and more Hollywood celebrities who lost out on iconic characters by rejecting THESE movies – view pics

In an interview with Weverse Magazine, BTS' V spoke about how lyrics of Snow Flower came to him. He was quoted saying, "For that song, when I was drinking with some older musicians, we were talking about doing a song together, and then we were like, Well, do you think we'll have time to do that? So we decided to do it right then since everyone was available. My mixtape was delayed, so I at least wanted to play a different song for ARMY, and I thought since I'm a bit tippy (laughs) I thought I should try writing something. So I made the song really quickly. In maybe three hours."

Kourtney Kardashian in white thong

Kourtney Kardashian never fails to put her sexy self on display and once again she has set the temperature soaring as with her pictures in white thong. Sharing a set of pictures, she wrote, "life is but a dream." She looks nothing less than a dream.

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt's custody battle far from over

Speaking to US Weekly, LA divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan stated that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle is far from over. Stating that Jolie has an uphill battle, he reasoned, "because now there is historic observation rather than future prediction of how the children are doing."

Shawn Mendes hilariously calls out Camilla Cabello for farting

Sharing a video on Instagram that sees her waving at Shawn Mendes and farting as soo as he leaves, Camilla Cabello stated, "that first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human." However, Shawn quickly called her out and wrote, "But u do fart tho." LOL.