Jungkook makes a shocking revelation about feeling under ‘pressure’ to outperform Dynamite and Butter; says, ‘I’m not able to keep up with BTS’

With great power comes great responsibility and with great success comes the great pressure to outperform. It seems that is what is going on in BTS member Jungkook's mind.

BTS has done exceptionally well. Their latest songs Butter and Permission to Dance are doing wonderfully and creating new records. However, there is a different side to success which Jungkook touched upon in a recent interview to Weverse magazine. When asked about Butter creating new records on Billboard Hot 100, he said that he was never attached to rankings. "But as good as it is and as happy as I am since we've kept setting records since Dynamite, it also feels like a burden," said the singer.

When asked if it is because he has been successful beyond anything you could've imagined, Jungkook replied, "Sort of. A huge number of people have given me recognition, so I've been going along thinking I have to work harder, but we did even better with Butter than with Dynamite, so I think I ended up feeling weighed down. That's what I'm like." He went on to say that BTS is an amazing team, but maybe his problem is that he's not able to keep up with BTS.

He added, “Butter just feels so good. It’s different from our usual style, so it felt different while recording. The song’s great, too. I love that, but it’s separate from that feeling of pressure. I mean, I hope BTS does even better, honestly.” He added that lately he’s been thinking that that pressure means he needs to do better. “After Dynamite became number one on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s not like we’re being forced to try harder; it’s just my personal ambition. I think I can do better,” said the singer.

