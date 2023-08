BTS member Jungkook has turned 26. The BTS ARMY is celebrating the occasion all over the globe. Wishes have started pouring in from the band members. Jimin has been the first to wish Jungkook on Instagram. He has posted a shirtless pic of the two. We can see the full moon tattoo on the back of Jimin. This is the first time that he has posted a back profile pic in this manner. Fans are wondering what the other members have in store for ARMY now. Needless to say, there is a meltdown and Jikook is trending like crazy. Also Read - Top Entertainment News Today: Jawan Trailer Update; Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff get engaged and more

Take a look at Jimin's post for Jungkook on his 26th birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Jungkook writes to BTS ARMY on his birthday