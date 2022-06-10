Jurassic World Dominion is releasing worldwide today on June 10, 2022. The film releases in India a day prior which is June 9. The , Laura Dern starrer has been leaked online in full HD print on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites. The film also stars Sam Neill, , and in key roles. Also Read - Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt starrer doesn't roar like the rest of the franchise but is buoyed by many 'wow' moments

Piracy has become a big threat for the industry. Almost all films and web series are leaked on the day they release. Vikram, Major, Samrat Prithviraj, 2, Dhaakad, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were all leaked online.

Jurassic World Dominion review

Giving the film 3 stars, our reviewer Russel D'Silva wrote "What makes Jurassic World Dominion a trip that's still worth taking to the theatre are a package of "wow" moments that truly give you goosebumps and draw you to the edge of your seat. A cowboy-styled sequence in the beginning, the bike chase with raptors pre-interval and the escape from the Giganotosaurus are alone worth movie ticket, just about sufficing to overcome the other flaws."

He added, “Those wow moments I've spoken about aren't nearly as enough to make you willfully ignore all the other shortcomings. And the rest of the scenes involving dinosaurs are a wasted opportunity, especially when the trailer promised so much more, but most of these sequences finish before you can buckle in and offer little novelty to marvel at. The opportunity was ripe with the earth's mightiest creature in the crosshairs of humans and other dangerous predators of the land and sea, but it's squandered away.”