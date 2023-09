It is a special day for pop star Justin Bieber. For it marks his fifth wedding anniversary with wife Hailey Bieber. To celebrate five years of togetherness with Hailey, the ‘Yummy’ singer expressed his love for her in an emotional Instagram note. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member Suga nails long hair look, Kim Kardashian struggles in a bodycon dress and more

In the heartwarming note that Justin wrote, he explained how Hailey has "captivated" his heart.

"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big, baby," the singer's Insta post read.

“Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY,” he added.

While sharing the post, the singer also put out a couple of his photos with Hailey. While the first photo had the two sharing a passionate kiss, the second photo had Hailey posing with Justin, a cake and flowers.

As evident from the photo, Justin stood besides Hailey as he embraced her and smiled at the camera. Hailey wore a diamond necklace with the letter “B” which suggested their last name and symbolized their marriage.

Hailey was also quick to take to Instagram to share a post. In the photo she dropped, Justin was seen kissing her neck. “5 years! I love you,” Hailey’s post read.

For the unversed, Justin met Hailey for the first time when she was barely 12. The couple started dating in 2015, broke up in 2016, but reconciled soon. In 2018, the couple got married and wore their rings.