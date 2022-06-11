Justin Bieber is not keeping well, and it's pretty darn serious. The globally renowned singer took to social media a few hours ago to share the devastating news with his fans. In the words of Justin Bieber himself, he's been afflicted with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing partial paralysis of his face. For the uninitiated, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head. According to Bieber, the diseases is impeding his lips along with one of his eyes and nostrils each from functioning optimally. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut's Manali home to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's abode in Switzerland: Stars who have expensive houses in the hills

Justin Bieber reveals he's afflicted with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Breaking the news on his official Instagram handle, Justin Bieber caption the video: "IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers." In the video, the singer-songwriter can be heard saying, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them."

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

For the unversed, Justin also elaborated what his rare disease is all about, He added, "I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the facial nerves in my ear and causes paralysis. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand."

Justin Bieber promises he'll make a full recovery

Toward the end of the video, Justin Bieber laid out the plan of action for his convalescence, stating, “I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do. It will go back to normal. We just don’t know how much time it is going to take. It's going to be okay. I trust God and this is all for a reason. I just don’t know why right now.” Watch his video below:

Get well soon, Justin Bieber.