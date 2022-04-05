Justin Bieber's wifey Hailey Baldwin Bieber squashes pregnancy rumours; asks fans to leave her alone

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been married on September 30, 2019. While they had their registered wedding earlier, they exchanged wedding vows amidst friends and family only in 2019. Ever since then, reports of them having a baby have been doing the rounds of the internet. Fans are desperately wanting to know when the two are planning to start a family. It was recently that rumours of Hailey's pregnancy hit headlines after she made an appearance at Grammy Awards 2022. Also Read - Erica Fernandes channelises her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and it's fab [VIEW PICS]

Hailey Baldwin Bieber wore a long satin tube dress. She posed alongside Justin Bieber who was dressed in an oversized blazer with a white t-shirt and grey pants. Soon it was being rumoured that she is pregnant as fans managed to look for a baby bump. Reacting to these reports, Hailey set the record straight and stated that she is not pregnant. She wrote, "I'm not pregnant leave me alone."

Earlier, Hailey had opened up about her plans to embrace motherhood. To WSJ magazine, she had said, "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

Justin Bieber had also opened up about family planning. On Ellen DeGeneres' show, he was asked how many kids he wants to which he stated that it depends on his wife Hailey as it is her body. Fans were pretty impressed with his answer. In one of the videos, he had also hinted at starting to try to have a kid by the end of 2021.