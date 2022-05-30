BTS boys are just too good and are on a roll since years now. The have achieved a new feat by becoming the first group to ever cross 50 million followers. The group has over the group has over 50 million followers and over 34 million listeners on the music platform. Some of their most popular songs on the platform are Butter, Dynamite, Permission To Dance, Boy With Luv (feat.Halsey) and My Universe. Meanwhile, recently J-Hope crossed 10 million followers on the account and become the first-ever Korean singer to have done so. Also Read - BTS: As V's ear cuffs grab attention due to Jennie Kim 'connect', here's a look at how he's a pro at flaunting bling on his ears

Now, something special seems to be planned on the platform with the BTS Boys. Have a look at the details below: Also Read - BTS: Did Jungkook face sasaeng problem during latest US trip? ARMYs fume as details of his private schedule get leaked [Read Tweets]

Fans are going crazy. “BTS FILM ??!!!!!,” commented a fan. Another fan wrote, “OMGGG WHAT DO YOU MEAN BTS FILM????.” Also Read - BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung's home is all about comfort, style and cartoons [VIEW INSIDE PICS]

Have a look at some of the reactions below:

BTS FILM ??!!!!! — pugalya⁷ | 22.06.10 BTS COMEBACK (@meandpersona) May 30, 2022

4th June

BTS film Teaser ?? THE BEST IS YET TO COME I cant wait to hear #YetToCome by #BTS the title song of the new album ‘#BTS_Proof! @BTS_twt — taetae⁷♪ᴾᴿᴼᴼᶠ♪ (@dearbangtan_77) May 30, 2022

YES! THE BEST IS YET TO COME I cant wait to hear #YetToCome by #BTS the title song of the new album ‘#BTS_Proof ! @BTS_twt — BTS Trend Songs (@BTSTrendSongs) May 30, 2022

BTS film ? on Spotify?!? Cool! Make sure to check out the current “This is BTS” Playlist clip on the LY era before it resets this Friday to MOTS + Butter! https://t.co/anGHiBsG63 — Ali_WMK⁷ (@Ali_WMK317) May 30, 2022

Whatever it is, we are sure it will be a treat for all BTS fans.