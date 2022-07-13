Shocking! K-Pop band Stray Kids gets death threats as anti threatens to shoot them down at US concert; Oakland Police steps up security measures

Stray Kids is one of the most popular K-Pop bands worldwide. They are now doing a tour in the US. On Tuesday, they did a concert at the Oakland Arena before fans. What was concerning was the fact that the band got death threats from an anti (hater) which was brought to the notice of the Oakland Police Department. They tweeted, "OPD is aware of threats concerning the Stray Kids concert tonight at the Oakland Arena. We take threats very seriously. The safety of our community is paramount. OPD is working w/ the Oakland Arena & FBI to ensure the safety of attendees. Additional officers will be present." While hateful comments have been made towards many K-Pop groups, this is the first time there is something so unsettling on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Salman Khan ask for a massive pay hike to host the new season? Here's what we know

OPD is aware of threats concerning the Stray Kids concert tonight at the Oakland Arena. We take threats very seriously. The safety of our community is paramount. OPD is working w/ the Oakland Arena & FBI to ensure the safety of attendees. Additional officers will be present. pic.twitter.com/eEDc9RKVCy — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 13, 2022

The hater wrote that he or she did love to mutilate both Felix and Bang Chan. There was also a threat to shoot down Changbin. The K-Pop band has nine members namely Bang Chan, Felix, Hyunjin, Lee Know, Han, Kim Woojin, I.N. Changbin and Seungmin. They released a mini album Oddinary which got good response. The track Maniac is a chartbuster. It got them their first place on the Billboard Hot 200. In the past, BTS member Jimin also got death threats. The hater said he did kill him when they did concert in Texas. Jimin responded saying that he trusted his security but was tensed for fans. He said, "“I was shocked to hear about another death threat, the second death threat since last year. However, I was more worried for the fans than myself." From TXT, members like Beomgyu and Huenengkai have got death threats. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar drops big insight on Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu episode; reveals why it's unmissable