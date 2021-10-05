K-pop Star Studded 2021 MOKKOJI KOREA to Hold Special India Week

Indian K-POP enthusiasts will get to witness performances by MONSTA X, Pentagon and AB6IX on the "MOKKOJI KOREA" website and official YouTube channel as "MOKKOJI LIVE" to be streamed live October 10 at 14:30 IST (Sunday), as a grand finale show of the "MOKKOJI FESTIVAL" India edition.