Hollywood rapper shocked his fans on Thursday when he shared a disturbing video wherein he admitted to being addicted to porn which has apparently destroyed his family. He began his Instagram post by addressing Victoria Villarroel, 's former assistant, saying, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie) and Kim do."

He further alleged that Hollywood is a giant brothel and pornography has destroyed his family. He said that he has dealt with his addiction adding that Instagram promotes pornography and that he will not let his children North and Chicago suffer from it. Kanye was referring to who manages Kylie and his ex-wife, . Kris supported her daughters when they shot for Playboy magazine in September 2019 and 2007 respectively.

Apart from his former mother-in-law, Kanye also called out , Mark Zuckerberg and Charlamagne tha God, who he had troubled relation in the past. In another post, the Hollywood News maker shared a screenshot of his text messages where an unidentified person, presumably Kim, asked him "to stop".

Kim further told Kanye that her mother was begging him to stop mentioning her name. Since 2019, West has been publicly slamming Kris for allegedly trying to "lock him up". He then told Kim that they will not to playboy and sex tapes. He also asked her Clinton friends to come and get him saying, "I'm here."

But Kanye didn't stop there. He went on to slam people who believed he was "spiraling" due to his tirade. He also talked about being 'the kids' father' saying that he had been driven crazy before. He then deleted his post.