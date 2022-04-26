Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna had filed a case against the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2017. She slammed a USD 108 million defamation case saying that the family purposefully interfered with her contract on the Rob and Chyna spin-off of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now the trial is on and one by one, the members of the family are testifying in the case. is the latest one to testify against Blac Chyna. The young entrepreneur made shocking claims with regard to Blac Chyna. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung on par with Beyonce, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner as a social media influencer? Audit reveals the STAGGERING amount he can make per post

As per a report in TMZ, Kylie Jenner shared that Blac Chyna slashed her ex-boyfriend Tyga with a knife. Tyga and Blac were in a relationship before he started dating Kylie. "He showed me his arm and said Chyna had slashed him with a knife," she said, further adding, "I was a little bit concerned from the things I had heard from Tyga."

Kylie Jenner also spoke about the alleged threatening texts that she received from Blac Chyna. As reported by PEOPLE, the Kylie Cosmetics owner said, "I remember one time I woke up to threatening texts. From what I remember, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said something like, 'Counting down the days' to either beat me or something." She further added, "I don't know what she meant. I took it as an empty threat."

Earlier, it was matriarch who had testified in the court and spoken about the same. She had stated that she had heard from Kylie that Blac had threatened to kill her and had even physically harmed Tyga. Blac Chyna is yet to respond to all these claims made by Jenner-Kardashians.