Aespa is one of the top girl groups from the world of K-Pop. Karina, who is known for her vocals and stunning good looks, made news of late for her dating news with Lee Jae Wook. The reports spread like wildfire all over social media. It seems the two met at a Prada Fashion Week. Korean actor Lee Jae Wook is known for his shows Alchemy Of Souls, Death's Game and Extraordinary You. The agencies of the two confirmed that the two were indeed dating. The news has met with a lot of hatred online. Many fans felt that Karina cheated them as she fell in love with Lee Jae Wook. Also Read - Korean drama star Park Hyung-sik gets embroiled in dating rumours with Aespa singer Giselle; angry fans slam fake news

Karina issues hand-written apology to fans

Once the news got confirmed, rumours floated around that Lee Jae Wook had a transit romance with Karina. It seems he fell for her when he had not properly broken up with a former ex-flame. The agencies of the two stars issued short statements. China fans of Aespa said that they would stop buying their albums and boycott them. Some even wrote that how come Karina did not find the love of fans enough to fall for Lee Jae Wook. Global supporters of Aespa are enraged at this behaviour from hard-core stans of the idol. Now, Karina has put out a hand-written note where she apologizes to them. Also Read - Korean Music Awards 2022: BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' for the third time; Aespa rules in major categories – complete winners list

the entirety of SM is filled with repeat offenders, infact most of the industry has been ignorant but they still have a career. also most of the hate received was karina was from her own delusional deranged fans themselves, what does chaeyoung have to do with this https://t.co/j8Ve1eSsVq — ً (@girlswithsana) March 5, 2024

Karina posted a letter on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/CPHLizxcpV — Jazz (@mjkmwntr) March 5, 2024

I will never understand why Karina wrote a letter indicating her apologies for falling in love with another individual — ultraviolet • 예리랑 얘기했어요 ? (@turtleyeri_) March 5, 2024

You know I blame fucking SM. If they were a serious company they would've defended Karina rather than forcing her to write some unnecessary ass apology — dani (@revenctzen) March 5, 2024

This is ridiculous , why would someone apologize for dating ? Kfans don't have sense of privacy I guess . — اعوان (@Sab_PK) March 5, 2024

We have to see how Lee Jae Wook reacts on the same. The stan culture of K-Pop is known to be very obsessive and weird at times.