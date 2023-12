Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny who were rumored of being in a relationship for past one year has apparently part ways. The duo never accepted their relationship publicly but everyone around them knew that both of them were madly in love with each other. The PDA between them at few public outings were enough to prove that they are head over heels in love with each other. In fact, Bad Bunny also talked being unfazed about his dating life and choice of partner. So, what exactly went wrong between them? Read on to know more.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny break up: Unable to balance between their work and love life

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny began with a great start. The duo was invested in each other completely. Kendall and Bad like spending time and would often go out for short trips as soon as they get free time. However, the honeymoon phase soon got over. The rumoured couple realized that although they like each other this relationship is not meant for lifelong commitment. Rather than lying and pretending, about the fate of their relationship, the duo talked and amicably decided to end their yearlong romance. Also Read - Khloe Kardashian shares a dump of sultry bikini shots clicked by sister Kendall Jenner and they are NSFW

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny PDA in public

Rumours of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny started floating when the duo was first spotted together at Met Gala after parties. After that be it NBA games or concerts, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny never shied away getting clicked together. Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor party with Kendall Jenner; the three gorgeous beauties in one frame are unmissable [View Pics]

Prior to Bad Bunny, the American model dated NBA player Devin Brooker. The couple dated for almost two years before parting ways. Just like Kendall, Bad Bunny's last relationship also lasted for two years. Prior to Kendall, Bad Bunny was dating jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri.