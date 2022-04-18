Kendall Jenner goes topless as she dons nothing but a thong bikini bottoms to celebrate Coachella's return

Supermodel and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ditched her top and wore nothing but a tiny bikini bottom to celebrate the return of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 after a gap of 2 years due to the pandemic. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' J-Hope excited to watch Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Kanye West has faith that he'll reunite with Kim Kardashian and more

The 26-year-old supermodel was seen covering her assets with one arm while holding onto a bottle of her tequila label 818 with the other arm. In the picture, Kendall turned her head away from the camera while flaunting her enviable curves in the snap. Last year, her sister and reality star was seen flaunting her curves in a sea green bikini posing alongside a bottle of 818, calling herself a supportive sister.

Earlier this year in February, Kendall had revealed that she keeps an "old-fashioned diary" which she keeps locked to put all her thoughts in as it helps to ease her anxiety and panic attacks. She had said that having a safe space for her thoughts and fears and somewhere to "let out your happiness" is important for her mental health. She also revealed that she believes in manifesting things into being and writing them into existence.

Kendall had further added that she feels healthy mentally when she feels healthy physically and she makes sure she always finds time to walk her pet dog, her Doberman Pinscher Pyro, to ride her horse and go to Pilates with her close friend Hailey Bieber - who is married to .