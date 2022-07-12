Kendall Jenner reveals BABY PLANS; reveals how Kylie Jenner's second baby has influenced her decision

Kylie Jenner personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. That aspect often makes the world forget that she's also a doting mother to two kids, daughter Stormi Webseter and son Wolf Webster (temporary name), whom she shares with partner Travis Scott. Well, Kylie Jenner being a mother certainly isn't lost on elder sister Kendall Jenner, who's decision whether to become a parent or not herself has been majorly influenced by watching how Kylie is dealing with motherhood. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's film runs into trouble; DOP Amit Roy quits citing creative differences with the filmmaker

Kendall Jenner has no plans to become a mother

Yes, you read that right. Kendall Jenner presently has no plans of becoming a mother, and it's after seeing how younger sister Kylie Jenner is stressed out to find any time for herself. In The Kardashians season 2 trailer, which will premiere on 22nd September on Hulu in the US, Kendall can be heard saying that she's grateful for her independence at this point in time after hearing Kylie complaining that she desperately needs a night out after not having had one in almost a year since giving birth to her second child. Kendall Jenner even says that this is a "massive birth control moment" for her. Watch The Kardashians season 2 trailer below:

The Kardashians season 2 trailer

Kylie Jenner finally gets her date night with partner Travis Scott

Advertisement

Well, Kylie Jenner finally got that much-needed night out, when the reality-TV show star and businesswoman recently stepped out for a date night with partner Travis Scott, wearing a short, black, leather mini-dress, reminding one and all why she’s one of the sexiest woman alive on the planet. She certainly looked like the perfect dominatirx in her all-black, patent-leather outfit.