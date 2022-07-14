Khloe Kardashian personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. That aspect often makes the world forget that her personal life is almost always in turmoil be it her relationships or the flak she draws online for various reasons. Speaking of her relationships, it's being reported that Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their second child via surrogacy, and this has also let to ubiquitous speculation that the erstwhile couple is getting back together. Also Read - Erica Fernandez to Aneri Vajani: TV actresses who got brutally trolled for being skinny

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's second child

A rep for has told People magazine that the reality TV star and businesswoman is indeed expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson, a basketball player by profession, and that the baby began being conceived via surrogacy back in November 2021. The rep added that Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate who has provided her with such a wonderful blessing, but also requested everyone in the media as well as the socialite's for kindness and privacy so that she can focus entirely on her family at this vital moment in her life.

Is Khloe Kardashian getting back with ex Tristan Thompson?

So will the two exes, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, get back together for the sake of their kids – for the uninitiated, they also share a daughter, True Thompson, born on 12th April 2018, but separated when she was pregnant with her first child amidst reports of Thompson having cheated on her during that time. Now, there's widespread speculation of them getting back together for their two kids. Dismissing these rumours, the aforementioned rep further informed People magazine that Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.