Khloe Kardashian secretly dating an equity investor that Kim Kardashian hooked her up with [Report]

After parting ways with Tristan Thompson, seems to have found love again in a mystery man who she met through her sister . It is being reported that Khloe has been quietly dating an equity investor that Kim hooked her up with. However, she isn't serious about the relationship.

According to People, Kim introduced Khloe to her new mystery man a few days ago at a dinner party. Though their relationship is in early stages, Khloe is feeling really good with her new boyfriend.

Earlier, Khloe had denied social media rumours of her dating another NBA player after Tristan Thompson. Responding to the claims made by a fan account, Khloe said, "Definitely NOT true !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."

Khloe and Tristan broke up after the reality TV star caught him cheating on her multiple times. In the final episode of The Kardashians, Khloe said that she had to relive the moment she found out that her then-boyfriend, Tristan, cheated on her and even had a baby with Maralee Nichols.

Meanwhile, Khloe continues to co-parent her 4-year-old daughter True with Tristan. The two were recently seen having lunch in California's Calabasas at a Mexican restaurant, Sagebrush Cantina. However, they are isn't close anymore.