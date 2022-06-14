Kim Kardashian recently grabbed headlines of her beach vacay pictures with boyfriend Pete Davidson. And last month, she made noise by debuting at the Met Gala 2022 in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress which she wore in 1962. And now, the dress that Kim Kardashian wore so fondly appears to have been damaged. Kim slipped into the sheer crystal studded dress which she borrowed from Ripley's museum in Hollywood. Also Read - Know all about Kim Kardashian’s 1172 Crores airplane ‘Air Kim’ – Deets inside

Kim allegedly damages Marilyn's iconic dress

As per the latest reports, Kim seems to have damaged the dress. Pictures of Marilyn's worn dress are going viral online. It seems to have been stretched towards the zip line. Reports also state that some of the crystals are also missing. There have been pictures shared on various entertainment portals as well wherein the designers seem to be struggling to fit Kim into Marilyn's dress. And hence, Kim has been accused of damaging the iconic dress. Also Read - Kim Kardashian sets temperature scorching as she holidays with boyfriend Pete Davidson on a beach [View Pics]

Kim gets flak for wearing Marilyn's dress

Kim Kardashian got a mixed response when she wore the dress at the Met Gala 2022. While some loved her appearance, there were some who didn't like the fact that wore the iconic dress of an icon. And now, with the news of the damaged dress surfacing, people are slamming Kim for ruining Marilyn Monroe's dress. Kim had been getting a lot of flak and as do the staff and authorities at Ripley's. Apart from hate, Kim is also getting support. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp lives it up after winning his case, J-Hope is first Korean artist to achieve this feat and more

why. why why why why WHY This is like walking into the Louvre and throwing paint thinner directly onto the Mona Lisa. Fashion preservation is so important. This was the destruction of an irreplaceable historical artifact, all for a walk down a red carpet. I’m going to be sick. pic.twitter.com/vLooLPFLW2 — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) June 13, 2022

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

the back of marilyn’s jfk dress now… it feels illegal pic.twitter.com/wZHn8IIFRX — бен (@poshdelrey) June 13, 2022

manifesting marilyn’s soul to haunt the shit out of kim https://t.co/7C4RTYAmDd — 777 (@goremight) June 14, 2022

you are all speaking for marilyn monroe, it's the stores own fault that the dress is damaged, what did they expect? AND, stop acting like you knew her, you didn't. Let this woman rest in peace and stop acting like martyrs for a cause alienating Kim K for doing NOTHING WRONG. Xx — Kelsey Fiona (@KelsyFiona) June 14, 2022

i thought people were overdramatic with kim wearing marilyn dress until i found out marilyn requested to be the only person to ever wear that dress — mia (@souvenirvoI6) June 14, 2022

the internet: Kim Kardashian should've never worn Marilyn's dress it belongs in a museum she completely ruined it me: pic.twitter.com/LrocHVP0aD — ?️‍? • s a m m y • b o i • ?️‍? (@kiwifruitjam) June 14, 2022

I know she’s rolling in her grave — spearmint (@spearmminte) June 13, 2022

All the people saying it's just a dress, I'd like to see you get a dress tailored just for you and treat it with utmost care only for some idiot to come and ruin it in the name of paying respect. It obviously meant a lot to Marilyn, Kim disrespected her idc https://t.co/y9yLJQYJ5Q — (not ) Jes ? (@HYUNNIEV0ICES) June 14, 2022

We all saw her squeezing her butt into that delicate piece of fabric that shouldn’t be crunched or even vigorously moved to try to fit her body I mean Bob Mackie was furious and he made it for Marilyn Monroe only, and babe kim said it herself at the met that it is the real dress — leo (@abdulla88107020) June 14, 2022

Kim’s request to borrow Marilyn’s dress should have been refused. No way that dress wasn’t going to be damaged with KK’s figure squeezed into it. — ChrisHealth (@ChrisHealth3) June 14, 2022

marilyn gon haunt tf out kim and everyone else involved for wearing that mf https://t.co/4sBjYUzt2F — winnie the pooh’s honey pot??‍? (@ayeetaydoee) June 14, 2022

The dress was under lights and owned by Ripleys. They didn’t care about a historical piece of art and that’s why they loaned it to Kim K. I was horrified about them giving Kim a lock of Marilyn’s hair, the woman is still objectified 60 years after her death. — Becky Noble (@KittensNcheese) June 14, 2022

If you’re wondering how Marilyn Monroe’s dress got damaged. Rubbing and stretching it onto Kim Kardashian probably didn’t help.

This doesn’t look gentle. pic.twitter.com/zRq7fI4Kla — Christina (@murphystina) June 13, 2022

People are mad because marilyn literally had that dress sewn onto her with the request that noone else could wear it. It was already needing special conditions to stay together in the museum. Kim's actions are mad disrespectful. This was the ONE request of Marilyn's we could keep — Absolution (@Absolutionem9) June 13, 2022

This is beyond blasphemy! That fabric was 60 years old & fragile. Kim is not an iconic person, never had to fight the battles in life that Marilyn Monroe did. Why did someone allow this travesty to occur? https://t.co/iZ12W5X7kk — NanaG- ☮ (@quiltsbypagan) June 14, 2022

Marilyn's historian and collector reacts

Scott Fortner, Marilyn Monroe collector and historian opened up and said that Kim wearing the dress was for 'publicity'. He added that the authorities should have done more to protect the dress of the 'cultural icon'. Scott told the PA agency that he didn't intend for Kim to receive the backlash. He felt the Ripley's were irresponsible in not protecting and preserving the 'cultural icon and the Hollywood icon'. "I think the disappointment that I’m experiencing is Ripley has made multiple statements that they were doing everything that they could to protect and preserve the gown," Scott said, reports Ok.co.uk.