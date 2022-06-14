Kim Kardashian recently grabbed headlines of her beach vacay pictures with boyfriend Pete Davidson. And last month, she made noise by debuting at the Met Gala 2022 in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress which she wore in 1962. And now, the dress that Kim Kardashian wore so fondly appears to have been damaged. Kim slipped into the sheer crystal studded dress which she borrowed from Ripley's museum in Hollywood. Also Read - Know all about Kim Kardashian’s 1172 Crores airplane ‘Air Kim’ – Deets inside
Kim allegedly damages Marilyn's iconic dress
As per the latest reports, Kim seems to have damaged the dress. Pictures of Marilyn's worn dress are going viral online. It seems to have been stretched towards the zip line. Reports also state that some of the crystals are also missing. There have been pictures shared on various entertainment portals as well wherein the designers seem to be struggling to fit Kim into Marilyn's dress. And hence, Kim has been accused of damaging the iconic dress. Also Read - Kim Kardashian sets temperature scorching as she holidays with boyfriend Pete Davidson on a beach [View Pics]
Kim gets flak for wearing Marilyn's dress
Kim Kardashian got a mixed response when she wore the dress at the Met Gala 2022. While some loved her appearance, there were some who didn't like the fact that wore the iconic dress of an icon. And now, with the news of the damaged dress surfacing, people are slamming Kim for ruining Marilyn Monroe's dress. Kim had been getting a lot of flak and as do the staff and authorities at Ripley's. Apart from hate, Kim is also getting support. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp lives it up after winning his case, J-Hope is first Korean artist to achieve this feat and more
Marilyn's historian and collector reacts
Scott Fortner, Marilyn Monroe collector and historian opened up and said that Kim wearing the dress was for 'publicity'. He added that the authorities should have done more to protect the dress of the 'cultural icon'. Scott told the PA agency that he didn't intend for Kim to receive the backlash. He felt the Ripley's were irresponsible in not protecting and preserving the 'cultural icon and the Hollywood icon'. "I think the disappointment that I’m experiencing is Ripley has made multiple statements that they were doing everything that they could to protect and preserve the gown," Scott said, reports Ok.co.uk.
