It seems and Pete Davidson believe in doing khullam khulla pyaar. They posted some loved-up pics and videos on Instagram. In a video, they used a devil horns filter. They were seen playfully showing their tongues to the camera. In another video, they could be seen laughing and hugged each other. Then they could also be seen kissing each other.

It can be recalled that they made their first appearance as a couple in late April at the White House Correspondent's dinner. They have been photographed holding hands and have also gone on holiday together to the Bahamas.

Before this relationship, Kim was married to for six years. They announced filing for divorce in February 2021. They have three children – Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

Kim had written about Kanya earlier on Instagram. “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

She had added, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor…. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

Kim is one of the most famous celebs in the US. She has also been a part of a films and television.