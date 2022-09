Socialite, social media sensation and reality TV star Kim Kardashian may be one of the most gorgeous women to ever be born on this planet, boasting millions of followers across platforms and a media frenzy wherever she goes, not to mention being the hidden desire of many a man and even quite a few women as she's secretly coveted like forbidden fruit across the world, but that doesn't spare her from making several controversial and downright bizarre statements on public podiums, leading her to be trolled time and again, left right and centre. One such instance again occurred when Kim Kardashian body-shamed sister Khloe Kardashian on the latest episode of The Kardashians, currently streaming on Hulu, while also ratting out Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, her two other siblings. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio getting really serious about Gigi Hadid, Tom Hanks' first novel and more

Kim Kardashian body-shames sister Khloe Kardashian

Hours before the aforementioned episode aired, Khloe Kardashian had already come under fire from netizens for labelling herself "fatty" after popping two vitamin gummies. And now, her more popular elder sister, Kim Kardashian is facing their wrath after she was heard telling Khloe on the episode, "How are you feeling? You look very skinny," to which the latter responded, "I mean, you know, it's a lot, but I just like to isolate and deal with things on my own. And everyone has problems, so why would I bring that to — it's like, you just gotta deal with that."

Kim Kardashian shows off her enviable booty

Kim Kardashian rats out Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

On the same episode, Kim told Khloe, "I will say that Kendall (Kendall Jenner) and Kylie (Kylie Jenner), not that I'm trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you, because you're really skinny." Well, talk about not being able to keep a secret, right?