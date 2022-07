Kim Kardashian personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. On top of that, she's filthy rich, with most of her wealth being inherited. Those aspects about her often make the world forget that she's also a mother deep within just as any other mum, with feelings and desires similar to any other woman. This side of Kim Kardashian again came to the fore when she recently showcased daughter North West's budding talent for the rest of the world to see. Also Read - Kareena owning her age and flaws like a boss in this no makeup no filter selfie

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, enjoys fashion designing

It looks like North West, Kim Kardashian's daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, is showing early signs of gravitating toward the fashion world just like her mother albeit with a slight difference. It seems that North West is more interested in designing the best of fashionwear rather that only slay them on the red carpet. Kim took to her Insta stories on Friday, 29th July, to proudly show off before the rest of the world just how talented her daughter is, sharing a trio of pics – the first being design sketches, and the third being a cute one of her wearing a pair of glossy, oversized shades. Check them out below:

Kim Kardashian slammed for obsessing over her children's looks

Netizens have also recently called out Kim Kardashian for sharing a photoshopped image of 4-year-old daughter Chicago West, whom she shares with Kanye West. The subject of criticism is a photoshopped image of the little girl that her mother shared and compared it to that of sister Kendall Jenner. This has also let to people pointing out online how several of her kids (she has four children so far in total)' images appear brushed up and how she obsesses over their looks. Check out the pic in question below shared on Kim's Insta story:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian claims her beauty standards are 'attainable'

As per Hollywood news reports, during a recent conversation with Allure magazine, when was asked if she feels “responsible, even guilty, for setting an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard”, the socialite insisted that if she's doing it, “it’s attainable,” adding that she always bees herself and the only cosmetic surgery she's had is Botox, emphasising that rumours of her lip or cheek fillers or eyelash extensions are all baseless.