Kim Kardashian has recently come under severe backlash online after claiming that her beauty standards are “attainable” by regular people. It's no secret that the reality-TV show star and businesswoman has immense wealth at her disposal to take care of her every need, coupled with her privilege to use her time for herself as she deems fit, not to mention facilities such as home gyms, personal trainers, personal chefs and an army of beauticians at her beck and call. Hence, Kim Kardashian's claims are understandably not sitting well with people. Also Read - Before Thor Love and Thunder, Avengers Endgame, Jungle Book and THESE 30 more Hollywood movies set the box office on FIRE in India

Kim Kardashian claims her beauty standards are 'attainable'

During a recent conversation with Allure magazine, when was asked if she feels “responsible, even guilty, for setting an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard”, the socialite insisted that if she's doing it, “it’s attainable,” adding that she always bees herself and the only cosmetic surgery she's had is Botox, emphasising that rumours of her lip or cheek fillers or eyelash extensions are all baseless. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Krishna Shroff: 10 star kids who rule social media; watch video

Kim Kardashian reveals she does laser treatments before sleeping

In the same interview, Kim Kardashian boldly proclaimed to genuinely care about looking good, probably care more than 90% of people on the planet, elaborating how it's not easy for her as a mom (despite all the privileges at her fingertips), given that she, too, gets exhausted at the end of the day. Disclosing her beauty routine, she highlighted that she usually manages to do her beauty treatments late at night after everyone’s in bed, which is when she opts for her “laser treatments”. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi reveals being reduced to tears by senior actors on the sets of her first show; says they mocked her saying, 'Pata nahi kahan se le aate hain'

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian brutally trolled after her statements

Not surprisingly, and justifiably so, she's come under a lot of flak online, being trolled left, right and centre for her “tone deaf” and downright “delusional” calims. One user tweeted: “Attainable my arse. Only for those in her air bubble. And rich celebrity types similarly wrapped up in their own worlds,” one person tweeted. “Laser treatments when her kids are in bed? Lol I barely have time for a shower a day as a mother & career.” While another wrote: “ “Yeah no it’s not @KimKardashian you have wealth privilege. Many people, including myself, don't. Tone deaf and out of touch.” Check out the best tweets below:

Yeah no it’s not @KimKardashian you have wealth privilege. Many people including myself don’t. Tone deaf and out of touch — Catherine ?️‍? ??? (@SpookyLover64) July 7, 2022

She keeps proving more and more how out of touch she is with every day women who really CAN’T attain the unrealistic beauty standards she flaunts https://t.co/couQenZZ22 — Bitch, I’m Chuck Bass (@dianaaamota) July 8, 2022

every time she tries to make herself seem relatable she just shows how completely delusional and out of touch she is. fuck off already. https://t.co/yw9OS8jACv — bobby. (@bobbywhatever_) July 7, 2022

"if i'm doing it, it's attainable" literally makes me seethe. she is kim kardashian — elie (@elieraine) July 7, 2022

While Kim is definitely one of the hottest and most gorgeous women on the planet, however she may maintain those standards, we sincerely hope she's more in sync with her privilege henceforth and not exert such entitlement.