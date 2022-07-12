Kim Kardashian MASSIVELY TROLLED for claiming her beauty standards are 'attainable' by regular people; netizens call her 'tone deaf' [View Tweets]

When Kim Kardashian was asked if she feels 'responsible, even guilty, for setting an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard', the socialite insisted that if she's doing it, 'it's attainable' while ironically adding that she has 'laser treatments' before going to bed